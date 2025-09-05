Moscow offers to guarantee Zelenskyy’s safety for Russia talks

Shafaq News – Moscow / Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Moscow is ready to guarantee the safety of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation if they agree to travel to Russia for negotiations.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin claimed Kyiv had requested a meeting and said Russia was prepared to host, promising “a 100% guarantee” of security while rejecting Ukraine’s preferred terms for talks as “excessive.”

He told participants that several European companies that left Russia for political reasons are now seeking to return, while others never departed and are expanding cooperation despite sanctions. “Those willing can always come back, but based on the conditions that are developing at the moment.”

Putin also highlighted interest from US firms, particularly in Alaska and the Arctic, citing proposals for joint gas extraction and liquefaction projects. He asserted that Russian technology in the sector surpasses that of “some American partners,” insisting cooperation in the Arctic remains possible if political conditions change.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum, themed The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity, runs from September 3 to 6 in Vladivostok, drawing more than 4,500 participants from over 70 countries with more than 100 sessions scheduled across seven thematic tracks.