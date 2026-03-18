Iraq boosts security at diplomatic missions and prisons after attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security officials on Wednesday affirmed that state institutions remain in control despite recent attacks on government forces and facilities, stressing reinforced protection for diplomatic missions, detention centers, and other sensitive locations across Baghdad.

During a security dialogue session in the capital, Baghdad Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Walid Khalifa outlined precautionary measures that include deploying additional units, securing critical sites, and strengthening protective measures around diplomatic facilities.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Col. Abbas Al-Bahadli and Security Media Cell chief Lt. Gen. Saad Maan also confirmed that diplomatic missions and detention facilities, including Baghdad Central Prison, “remain secure,” while authorities continue to support journalists and ensure safe conditions for media coverage.

National Security Service spokesperson Arshad Al-Hakim, in turn, called for intensified intelligence coordination during the current period and revealed that recent inspections uncovered 849 mobile phones and SIM cards inside prison facilities, adding that authorities are expanding surveillance systems and tightening procedures at detention centers in Babil, Nasiriyah, Taji, and the Baghdad Central Prison complex.

Meanwhile, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, condemned recent assaults on Iraqi security institutions, particularly the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as “treacherous and cowardly.” The PMF, he noted, operates under the authority of Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who also serves as caretaker prime minister, adding that any attack on the force constitutes an “assault on the Iraqi state” and will face legal action.

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