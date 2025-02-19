Trump signals 25% tariffs on auto imports, higher duties on pharmaceuticals

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose tariffs on imported cars, with duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors potentially rising higher over time, as part of a broader push to pressure companies to shift production to the United States.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he expects to announce the measures on April 2. Auto tariffs would “be in the neighborhood of 25%,” Trump noted, clarifying that duties on other sectors, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, could start at the same level and increase significantly within a year.

The president pointed out that the planned tariffs aim to give companies time to move production into the United States, stressing that those manufacturing domestically would avoid the duties altogether.

“We want to give them time to come in because, as you know, when they come into the United States and have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff,” Trump said. “So we want to give them a little bit of a chance.”

The Trump administration has imposed a range of tariffs since he took office, targeting Chinese goods as well as steel and aluminum imports. Earlier this month, Trump approved 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he postponed implementation by a month after both countries agreed to new border security measures.

Last week, Trump signed an order authorizing reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose higher duties on US goods, a move that could affect a wide array of products. Those measures are expected to take effect in the coming weeks, giving foreign governments an opportunity to negotiate with Washington.