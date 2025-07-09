Trump enforces new tariffs on Iraq, five other nations

Shafaq News – Washington/Baghdad

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump authorized a new wave of import tariffs targeting six nations, including Iraq.

The directives, revealed by Trump on Truth Social, apply 30% duties on goods from Iraq, Algeria, and Libya; 25% on imports from Brunei and Moldova; and 20% on products from the Philippines.

Though bilateral trade with Iraq remains limited, American companies operate in sectors such as energy, defense, and infrastructure.

Earlier, Trump also introduced 25% tariffs against South Korea and Japan to address what he described as persistent trade imbalances and unfair economic practices.