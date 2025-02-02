Putin: Europe will submit to Trump’s policies

Shafaq News/ The European Union (EU) will ultimately comply with US President Donald Trump’s directives, Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, Putin stated that European elites had favored former President Joe Biden but would have to adapt to Trump’s administration style. “Trump will quickly restore order through his personality, and European elites will comply with his directives,” he asserted.

“European political elites opposed Trump, interfered in the US presidential elections, and were left unsettled by his victory.”

Putin’s remarks come amid heightened trade tensions between the US and the EU. On January 22, Trump signaled plans to impose high tariffs on European imports, citing trade imbalances and restrictive EU policies that limit US exports, particularly in the automotive and agricultural sectors.