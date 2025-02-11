EU: We'll retaliate against Trump tariffs

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, European Union member states vowed to respond to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the move, calling the tariffs “unjustified” and vowing a “decisive response.”

“The unjustified tariffs imposed on the European Union will not go without a response. They demand a firm and proportionate countermeasure,” she stated.

On Monday, Trump signed a decree, imposing a 25% tariff on all US imports of steel and aluminum with no exemptions, effective March 12, to which Von der Leyen expressed “deep regret.”

Von der Leyen is set to meet US Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday at the Paris AI Summit, hosted by France and India, where the tariff dispute will be a “key topic.”

Germany, France Call for Unified Response

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced the tariffs, stating, “If the United States leaves us no other choice, the European Union will respond in a unified manner,” emphasizing to lawmakers in the Bundestag that “the EU, with a population of 450 million, has the economic strength to act.” However, he warned, “Trade wars always end with both sides losing prosperity.”

French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci echoed the call for a strong EU response, telling TF1 television that Europe must act “firmly and collectively, and soon” against Trump’s tariffs.

EU Prepares Countermeasures

The European Commission, responsible for trade negotiations and tariff decisions, is “assessing its next steps in coordination with the 27 EU member states.”

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič described the tariffs as a “lose-lose scenario,” warning of their significant impact on the European steel industry, which is already struggling with global competition.

An EU diplomat assured that the Commission is well-prepared following similar tariffs imposed by Trump during his first term in office between 2017 and 2021. “We have been through this before, and the Commission knows what needs to be done,” he said.

Notably, during his first presidency, Trump also imposed strict tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, citing the need to “protect American industry from unfair competition from Asian and European countries.”