Counterterrorism drive: Security forces raid rugged areas in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Security Forces in Saladin province carried out extensive search and sweep operations in the rugged and rural areas adjacent to the Great Zab River, on Tuesday, as part of efforts to enhance security and target terrorist elements.

The operations targeted areas including Haway al-Darawish, Haway Hamid al-Shwish, and the so-called Fourth Phase, and were carried out with “intensive fieldwork and high-level coordination between various security agencies,” a source from the Saladin police told Shafaq News.

Backed by aerial and ground support, the forces swept through rugged terrain to thwart infiltration attempts and dismantle potential terrorist hideouts in these remote, hard-to-reach zones.

According to the source, the operation uncovered several hideouts along with evidence indicating suspicious movements.

This latest push forms part of a broader preemptive strategy by the Operations Command to track down ISIS remnants and secure the volatile border region between Saladin and Diyala, an area that continues to see intermittent activity by outlaw elements.