Iraq's oil exports exceed 100 million barrels in January

Shafaq News/ SOMO the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company, revealed that Iraq exported more than 100 million barrels of oil in January.

Iraq’s Oil ministry published the statistics today, showing that the crude oil exports totaled 103,508,438 million barrels.

Most of the exports, 102,025,000 million barrels, came from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq. Qayyara contributed another 1,019,132 million barrels. Iraq also exported 464,306 barrels to Jordan.