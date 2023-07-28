Ashura ceremonies embrace diversity in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / In the Kurdistan Region, the commemoration of the Hussaini rituals begins on the first day of the month of Muharram and continues until the tenth day. While the observances may differ from those in central and southern Iraqi provinces, the spirit of Ashura remains alive in al-Sulaymaniyah, coordinated with the local authorities.

Issa al-Barzanji, a representative of the High Council in Kurdistan Region, spoke to Shafaq News Agency, shedding light on the history of local councils in al-Sulaymaniyah, which have been holding Ashura ceremonies for over 26 years at the Imam Al-Hakim Hussainiya in the province. These ceremonies are dedicated to honoring the memory of Ashura.

Al-Barzanji pointed out the differences in how such rituals are conducted in Kurdistan Region compared to other provinces, stating that they always take into consideration the unique characteristics of each region and governorate. He emphasized that the purpose of these events is to promote awareness about the Ahlul-Bayt (the family of the Prophet Muhammad) and to emphasize that all Muslims are equal, transcending any divisions of sect or denomination.

"The ceremonies commence at 8:30 PM each day, starting from the first day of Muharram until the night of the tenth day. The activities include the recitation of the Holy Quran and delivering religious lectures in Kurdish and sometimes Arabic. Additionally, elegies and Hussaini poems are recited in both Arabic and Kurdish, along with the act of Latm (chest-beating) to express grief," Al-Barzanji explained.

He further elaborated that participants in these nightly ceremonies come from diverse backgrounds, including Kurds, Arabs, Shias, Sunnis, and even non-Muslims. Furthermore, he highlighted that food is distributed to all attendees during the gatherings.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Asmat Al-Khakani, the Imam and preacher at Al-Hakim Hussainiya, shared his thoughts with Shafaq News, stating that beyond the rituals of Muharram, the spirit of Ashura and its significance against oppression and persecution unites people, regardless of their religious, sectarian, or national backgrounds. He emphasized that the nights of Muharram bring people together, as the revolution of Imam Hussain is a humanitarian and reformative revolution, aimed at bringing positive change and elevating humanity according to God's will.