Russia's Putin urges Iran to show restraint following Hamas leader's assassination

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to respond “with restraint” to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, advising against attacks on Israeli civilians.

Two senior Iranian sources told Reuters that the message was delivered by Sergei Shoigu, a senior Kremlin ally, during meetings with top Iranian officials.

Tehran also pressed Moscow for the delivery of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, the sources, who were privy to the meetings in Tehran, told Reuters.

Shoigu's visit was part of a broader effort by Moscow to urge Iran to exercise restraint while simultaneously condemning Haniyeh's killing as "a very dangerous assassination." The aim is to prevent an escalation into a broader Middle East conflict, the sources said.

"The Middle East is on the brink of a major war," one source noted, adding that those behind the assassination appeared intent on triggering such a conflict.

Tehran has emphasized that it does not seek to escalate regional tensions but insists on punishing Israel to prevent further instability.

Despite efforts by Western and regional states to persuade Iran to retaliate, Tehran has informed foreign officials it will respond "severely" to the killing of Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for President Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Monday that Israel must be prepared for any scenario, including a swift transition to offense.