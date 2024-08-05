Russian security chief visits Tehran amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Tehran for talks with top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Bezeshkian.

According to the agency, Shoigu and Bezeshkian will discuss regional and global security situations as well as several bilateral issues, Reuters reported.

Shoigu's visit, aimed at deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, comes amid concerns about escalating conflict in the region following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, as noted by Russian news agencies.

During his visit, Shoigu is expected to meet with President Bezeshkian and senior military and security officials to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including security, as reported by AFP and RIA Novosti.

Recent days have seen increased fears of military escalation between Iran and its allies on one side, and Israel on the other, following Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran and the killing of prominent Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur in an Israeli strike near Beirut last week.

Iranian officials, led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have vowed "severe retaliation" against Israel. Hezbollah has also pledged revenge for Shukur’s death, while Israel has yet to comment on the assassination of Haniyeh.