Moscow declares 'Catastrophic' fallout if US uses nukes in Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kremlin warned that any use of tactical nuclear weapons by the United States against Iran would lead to catastrophic consequences.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency that while recent speculation in the media has been extensive, the idea itself is alarming. “This would be a catastrophic development,” Peskov said. “But there are so many speculations that in fact, it’s impossible to comment on them.”

American media outlets had earlier reported that US officials are considering the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons to strike Iran’s underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow.

Meanwhile, Russian officials issued a separate warning against any military action near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, saying it could cause a disaster comparable to Chernobyl. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern for the safety of Russian personnel stationed at the site.

The White House has not confirmed any plans for intervention but said President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether the US will join the conflict between Israel and Iran.