Russia cautions US over intervention in Israel–Iran war

Shafaq News/ Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday that any direct US military support for Israel in its air war with Iran would dangerously escalate tensions across the Middle East.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that potential US involvement would “radically destabilize” the region, calling on Washington to avoid even entertaining what he described as “speculative options,” according to remarks carried by Interfax.

In a separate statement, Sergei Naryshkin, the Head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, described the situation as “critical,” underscoring fears that the conflict could spiral further if external actors become involved.

The remarks come as Israel and Iran continue exchanging airstrikes for the sixth consecutive day. Since Friday, Israel has targeted multiple Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, killing top commanders and scientists. Tehran responded with successive waves of missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and military positions.

Recent reports have circulated that US President Donald Trump and his advisors are weighing the possibility of joining Israel in military action against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cautioned that “the US will undoubtedly suffer irreparable damage as a result of any military interference.”