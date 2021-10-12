US claims on Russia using gas as a weapon are shameless, Ryabkov says
Shafaq News/ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov dismissed on Tuesday the United States' latest claims Moscow uses its gas supplies as a political weapon as "shameless."
"We have been and we remain the most reliable and safe supplier of natural resources. We invite all colleagues in Europe, including our neighbors, to accept this simple fact that we value energy security on the continent, we want to cooperate with them and with the European Union, to prevent the price spikes that we are witnessing," Ryabkov told the BBC.
Earlier this week, China also spoke against Washington on the matter and urged it to stop politicizing the gas Russia provides to the EU. Meanwhile, it was reported the bloc is planning to purchase emergency supplies from Moscow to avoid a deeper crisis.