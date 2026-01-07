Dollar opens lower in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading at lower rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 146,350 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, down from 147,700 dinars on Tuesday’s session.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 146,750 dinars, while buying prices stood at 145,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with selling prices reaching 145,250 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 145,150 dinars.