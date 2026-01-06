Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 146,500 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,250 IQD and 147,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,500.