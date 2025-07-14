Iraqi State company orders workers to trim “ISIS” beards

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s state-run General Company for Foodstuff Trading instructed its staff to avoid “conspicuous” facial hair styles at work, warning against appearances resembling members of ISIS or armed groups.

According to a document, the company, which operates under the Ministry of Trade, issued a nationwide circular to its departments, branches, and offices, stressing that site managers would be held fully responsible for failing to report violations of the order.

The Ministry of Trade has not yet commented publicly on the document.