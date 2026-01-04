SDF, Syrian government fail to advance March 10 agreement talks

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and officials from the Syrian government failed to reach an accord on implementing the March 10 agreement during a meeting in Damascus on Sunday, particularly regarding the integration of SDF forces and states institutions.

The meeting that brought together a delegation from the leadership of our forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, with officials from the Damascus government in the Syrian capital has concluded. The meeting was held within the framework of discussions related to the military… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 4, 2026

A Syrian government source told Shafaq News that the main point of contention centers on Syria’s system of governance, with the government rejecting demands for a decentralized or federal model. Additionally, the SDF aims to preserve its organizational autonomy within the Ministries of Defense and Interior and opposes the deployment of security forces from outside its territory.

“Both sides agreed to keep joint committees working and to hold further meetings to narrow differences,” the statement added.

Last week, SDF Commander, Mazloum Abdi, noted that talks with Damascus saw a notable progress, adding that Syria’s political system must “reflect social and political pluralism.”

However, clashes re-erupted between the group and government-affiliated groups, causing casualties and displacement.

