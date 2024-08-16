American Airlines extends Tel Aviv flight suspension until April 2025

Shafaq News/ American Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 2025.

“American Airlines has not reinstated its flights to and from Israel since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza - and is not expected to do so until at least April 2025,”Israel Hayomreported on Thursday.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon amid growing fears of a regional conflict with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah, in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut, with the US strengthening its military presence in the region.

"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation," Air Indiarecently posted on X.

Additionally, Singapore Airlines told Reuters it “ceased flights through Iranian airspace in early August, now using alternative routes to prioritize safety.”

Last month, the UK warned pilots about the risks from anti-aircraft weapons and military activity in Lebanese airspace.

OpsGroup warned that an all-out war in the Middle East could pose significant risks to civil aviation, including drones and missiles crossing airways and an increased likelihood of GPS spoofing. This issue, which involves militaries and other actors broadcasting false signals to mislead a plane's GPS system, is increasingly common around Lebanon and Israel.