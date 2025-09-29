UK targets 71 Iranians with new sanctions

Shafaq News – London

The United Kingdom on Monday imposed sanctions on 71 additional Iranian individuals and entities over Tehran’s nuclear program, according to a statement issued by the British Foreign Office.

Earlier today, the European Union reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Iran, tied to nuclear weapons proliferation, reversing measures suspended under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The EU’s decision came after the UN Security Council voted against extending the suspension of sanctions, activating the “snapback” mechanism included in the JCPOA. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—known collectively as the E3—jointly adopted the step.

Reviving all measures previously enacted by the UN Security Council since 2006, the restored sanctions include travel bans, asset freezes on designated individuals and entities, and a ban on providing financial support or economic resources to blacklisted parties.

The EU restrictions also target Iran’s trade, financial, and transportation sectors. They prohibit the import, purchase, and transfer of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and petroleum products, along with related services. Additional bans cover the sale or supply of essential equipment to the energy sector, as well as gold, other precious metals, and diamonds.

In addition, the EU further renewed its freeze on the assets of the Central Bank of Iran and key Iranian commercial banks. Iranian cargo flights were barred from EU airports, while aircraft and vessels carrying prohibited goods or materials were denied maintenance and support services within the bloc.