Baghdad accelerates solar push to address power shortages

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Baghdad is fast-tracking smart energy projects to bolster electricity supply in the capital’s outskirts and several provinces as Iraq faces shortages after Iran halted gas exports.

According to a statement from the media office of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, officials reviewed plans to accelerate solar power projects by linking them directly to medium-voltage distribution networks to cut technical losses, ease strain on the national grid, and add capacity ahead of peak summer demand. They also identified more than 120 suitable sites across Baghdad and other provinces under a model based on standardized designs and cost-efficient execution.

Despite vast oil resources, Iraq continues to suffer chronic electricity shortages, particularly in summer when demand reaches 50,000–55,000 megawatts against current output of about 27,000–28,000 megawatts. Energy experts told Shafaq News that reliance on Iranian gas supplies, covering roughly 40% of demand and supporting nearly one-third of power generation, remains a key vulnerability.

Pressure intensified after Iraq’s US sanctions waiver expired on March 8, 2025, limiting access to Iranian natural gas and pushing Baghdad to accelerate alternative energy projects without exemptions from the United States.

