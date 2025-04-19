Post-Assad push: Syria aims to rebuild economy with reforms

Shafaq News/ Syria’s transitional government launched a series of reforms aimed at reviving the country’s struggling economy, with a focus on restructuring state-owned enterprises, an official at the Ministry of Economy and Industry said on Saturday.

The ministry’s media office director told Shafaq News that economic revitalization has become a top priority for the new administration following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. “We have begun dismantling institutions that hindered economic liberalization and are working to modernize those that can contribute to a more open and competitive market.”

The transitional authorities have also introduced a revised customs tariff designed to support local manufacturing and boost domestic production, he noted.

“Since the change in government, Syria has received hundreds of investment delegations from Arab and international companies,” he pointed out, adding that the ministry is preparing plans to restart shuttered factories or open them up to private investment.

The official further affirmed that the government is prioritizing small and medium enterprises and encouraging the return of skilled professionals and entrepreneurs who can contribute to building a sustainable economy.

Previously, the ministry had outlined an eight-point roadmap for revitalizing Syria’s industrial base, including privatizing state-run enterprises, prioritizing the energy sector, attracting both domestic and foreign investment, improving product quality, expanding trade with friendly nations—particularly Iraq—and opening new export markets for Syrian goods.

Despite the ousting of al-Assad in December 2024, Syria continues to grapple with the burden of extensive Western sanctions that were initially imposed during his regime. While the United States has eased certain restrictions to allow humanitarian aid and limited energy transactions, the broader sanctions framework remains largely intact.

International bodies, including the United Nations, have called for a reevaluation of these sanctions to facilitate Syria's recovery and reintegration into the global economy.