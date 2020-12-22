US dollar exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / US dollar exchange rates continue to decrease in Baghdad and Kurdistan region markets today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both "al-Kifah" and "al-Harithiya" Exchange in Baghdad registered 140,000 Iraqi dinars today for 100 US dollars.

Yesterday, Monday, al-Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 142500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars at the opening, before dropping to 138,500 at noon, then closing at 141,000 dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling and purchase prices also decreased in the exchange offices in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 141,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 139,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the dollar exchange rate also declined, as the selling and purchase prices reached 141,000 and 139,000 per 100 US dollars, respectively.