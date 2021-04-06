Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-06T07:08:39+0000

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates increased in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah stock exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 146900 Iraqi dinars, compared to 146800 dinars on Monday morning. Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets stabilized at 147500 and 146500 dinars per 100 dollars. In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price dropped, as the selling price reached 147000 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 146500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

