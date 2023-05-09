PUK sets conditions to participate in KRI elections

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan confirmed on Tuesday its readiness to hold Kurdistan parliamentary elections, setting several conditions and demands related to the electoral process.

Rezgar Haji Hama, the official in charge of elections at the PUK, stated during a press conference, "The National Union is prepared to conduct the elections, which require a number of fundamental principles such as amending the election law, activating the Election Commission, and adopting the Federal Government's electoral register."

Hama further elucidated that the people of Kurdistan and all political factions support the PUK's proposals for Kurdistan's parliamentary elections, as the current election law has become antiquated and necessitates amendments, particularly in relation to electoral districts. He emphasized the need for multiple electoral districts based on the provinces of the region, ensuring equitable distribution of seats and guaranteeing each candidate's access to their rightful votes.

Moreover, Hama underscored the importance of adjusting the quota system for minorities in the amended election law according to the population census, thereby allowing for genuine representation of each component in parliament based on their respective population demographics.

The PUK election official insisted that the electoral register used in the upcoming elections should be in accordance with the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq, relying on biometric systems and devices for verifying votes, as well as on the population census provided by the Federal Ministry of Planning, which conducts Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Political disagreements, particularly between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, have impeded the resolution of election proceedings, despite Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani's determination of November 18, 2023, as the date for the sixth parliamentary elections in the region.

The Kurdistan Region is witnessing a severe political divide over the conduct of parliamentary elections, while citizens of the region are urging their swift implementation.