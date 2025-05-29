Israeli airstrike kills worker in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike killed a Lebanese municipal worker on Thursday in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed.

The victim, identified as a city employee, was targeted in the Ali al-Taher forest area while operating a water well.

The incident adds to a series of recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Since the ceasefire's implementation in Lebanon on 27 November 2024, authorities have documented over 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in more than 200 fatalities.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his government has achieved over 80% of its objectives in disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.