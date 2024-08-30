Iraq has arrested +300 drug dealers, traffickers in 2024 crackdown: official

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of domestic and international drug dealers in the first two-thirds of 2024.

The General Directorate of Drug Affairs, affiliated with the Iraqi Interior Ministry, announced that its forces had apprehended 90 international drug traffickers and 221 local drug dealers since the beginning of the year.

Among those individuals, some have been sentenced to death and life imprisonment, the statement revealed.

Separately, the Iraqi Border Guards reported the arrest of five individuals in possession of narcotics in Basrah and Wasit. Border guards at the Zubair and Shalemcheh checkpoints seized a variety of drugs, including heroin and crystal meth, from four foreign nationals and one Iraqi citizen. All suspects and confiscated substances have been handed over to judicial authorities.

Iraq's drug problem has reached critical levels. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the country has become a major transit route for illegal drugs, particularly Captagon, a stimulant amphetamine. This lucrative trade fuels organized crime and terrorist networks, posing a significant threat to regional stability.

In a 2021 report, the UNODC highlighted the alarming rise of crystal meth in Iraq, warning that it is now manufactured domestically in southern border governorates.

In December 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani made a controversial statement urging the president of the country to ratify all death sentences for convicted drug traffickers.

He said this is necessary to "implement the law and be a deterrent to anyone who dares to threaten the security of the country and its people."

Between 2019 and 2022, over 43,000 individuals have been apprehended on drug-related charges. In December 2022, the Supreme Judicial Council announced that approximately six tons of drugs stored in the Forensic Medicine Department were destroyed.

Some in Iraq have directly linked the high unemployment rate among youth to increased addiction. For instance, the Basra police department said that 97% of drug users arrested in 2018 were unemployed, and two-thirds were 25 or younger; the Basra appellate court reported that 90% of those arrested for drug use around the same time were unemployed. Unfortunately, there are no reliable official numbers, but statements by officials indicate that the drug problem is very acute in some cities; for example, the governor of Diwaniyah stated that the rate of drug abuse by youth had reached 40%, according to some estimates by non-governmental organizations.

Compounding the issue are the shortcomings of Iraq's legal framework. While the 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act prescribes the death penalty for certain drug offenses, its implementation has been inconsistent.

Human rights organizations raised concerns about the potential for arbitrary application of the law, particularly in a country with a fragile human rights record. They argue that capital punishment is not an effective deterrent and fails to address the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to treatment.