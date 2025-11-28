Iraq security update: Investigations, drug interceptions, and arrests
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 28, 2025.
- Security Delegation Arrival (Erbil)
A senior security delegation arrived in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the attack on the Khor Mor gas field.
- Drug Smuggling Foiled (Al-Anbar)
Iraqi security forces intercepted a helium balloon from Syria carrying narcotics. Authorities warned the method reflects an escalating and more sophisticated trafficking attempt.
- Officer Injured in a Clash (Basra)
A security source reported that an officer was injured during a clan dispute in the Al-Jabasi area of southern Basra.
- Deadly Shootout (Maysan)
One officer was killed and two others injured during an armed clash with wanted suspects in Al-Kahlaa district. Security forces continue to pursue the suspects across the province.
- Residency Violators Arrested (Baghdad)
The Baghdad Al-Rusafa Police Command arrested 30 individuals violating residency regulations. The detainees, from various nationalities, were placed in custody pending legal procedures.