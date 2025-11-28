Iraq security update: Investigations, drug interceptions, and arrests

2025-11-28T21:32:48+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 28, 2025.

- Security Delegation Arrival (Erbil)

A senior security delegation arrived in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the attack on the Khor Mor gas field.

- Drug Smuggling Foiled (Al-Anbar)

Iraqi security forces intercepted a helium balloon from Syria carrying narcotics. Authorities warned the method reflects an escalating and more sophisticated trafficking attempt.

- Officer Injured in a Clash (Basra)

A security source reported that an officer was injured during a clan dispute in the Al-Jabasi area of southern Basra.

- Deadly Shootout (Maysan)

One officer was killed and two others injured during an armed clash with wanted suspects in Al-Kahlaa district. Security forces continue to pursue the suspects across the province.

- Residency Violators Arrested (Baghdad)

The Baghdad Al-Rusafa Police Command arrested 30 individuals violating residency regulations. The detainees, from various nationalities, were placed in custody pending legal procedures.

