Iraqi police launch operation against drug trafficking in Baghdad
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi police launched a
special operation in Baghdad in search of individuals wanted for drug
trafficking, a security source reported
The source told Shafaq News that "a large
anti-narcotics force, in coordination with the 17th Iraqi Army Division, began
a security operation targeting drug trafficking suspects in the Mahmudiya
district in the south of the capital."
The source confirmed that one suspect committed suicide by
shooting himself after attempting to flee across rooftops and three others were
arrest, as an initial result of the operation.
Earlier today, the Iraqi National Security Service announced
in a statement that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs hidden inside
cigarette packs into a prison.
The statement added that the operation resulted from the
implementation of strict security measures, “including the use of the latest
technology to detect contraband, and enhanced electronic surveillance at prison
entrances and checkpoints."
The campaign resulted in the confiscation of 721 mobile
phones and 350 SIM cards, along with various sharp objects and other banned
items that some individuals attempted to smuggle.