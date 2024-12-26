Iraqi police launch operation against drug trafficking in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi police launched a special operation in Baghdad in search of individuals wanted for drug trafficking, a security source reported

The source told Shafaq News that "a large anti-narcotics force, in coordination with the 17th Iraqi Army Division, began a security operation targeting drug trafficking suspects in the Mahmudiya district in the south of the capital."

The source confirmed that one suspect committed suicide by shooting himself after attempting to flee across rooftops and three others were arrest, as an initial result of the operation.

Earlier today, the Iraqi National Security Service announced in a statement that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs hidden inside cigarette packs into a prison.

The statement added that the operation resulted from the implementation of strict security measures, “including the use of the latest technology to detect contraband, and enhanced electronic surveillance at prison entrances and checkpoints."

The campaign resulted in the confiscation of 721 mobile phones and 350 SIM cards, along with various sharp objects and other banned items that some individuals attempted to smuggle.