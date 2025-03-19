Erbil: 16 arrested, over a ton of Captagon seized

Shafaq News/ Kurdish security forces arrested 16 individuals and seized 82 kilograms of narcotics, along with more than a ton of Captagon pills, in recent operations.

Arkan Omar, an official at the Kurdistan Region’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, announced on Wednesday that Asayish had apprehended 16 suspects and confiscated the illicit substances in their possession.

“In coordination with Iraqi forces, two joint operations in Baghdad and Mosul led to the seizure of 1,170 kilograms of Captagon—1,100 kilograms in Baghdad and 70 kilograms in Mosul,” Omar added.