New cancer center boosts Kurdistan’s health sector

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Erbil Health Directorate announced the opening of the new Cancer Control Center inside Rizgary Hospital following its renovation, expansion, and the installation of advanced laboratories and treatment equipment.

At a press conference, Dr. Dilovan Mohammed, Director General of Erbil Health, highlighted that the ninth government of the Kurdistan Region has placed the health sector at the forefront of its priorities, noting that the center has made significant progress, including gaining membership in the World Cancer Federation.

The upgraded center features modern diagnostic tools such as PET scanners and advanced chemotherapy units, aimed at serving thousands of patients from Erbil and its neighboring areas.

Dr. Bestoon Saifaddin, a cancer specialist, confirmed that 5,000 cancer cases were documented in Erbil province in 2024, of which 3,500 involved residents of the province.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in the Kurdistan Region, responsible for an estimated 15 percent of all annual mortalities. Health officials link the rising incidence to factors including late diagnosis, limited public awareness, and environmental risks.