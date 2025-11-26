20 cm chest tumor removed in five-hour operation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A medical team at Kirkuk’s Azadi Teaching Hospital removed a large chest-wall tumor from a 73-year-old patient in a five-hour surgery, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Surgeon Herman Yassin Shawani, who supervised the operation, said in a statement that imaging tests confirmed a 20 × 20 cm tumor and the medical team carried out a complex operation involving the removal of the tumor, the excision of the sternum and six ribs, and reconstruction of the area using a surgical mesh and muscle flap, followed by a skin graft.

The patient’s condition is now stable, and after several days of postoperative monitoring, he was discharged in good health.

In March, a 6-kg uterine tumor was removed at Azadi Hospital.