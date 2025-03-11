Iraq tames FMD, launches tick war against Hemorrhagic Fever

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s veterinary authority said on Tuesday that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is now under control with a decline in infections, as it launched a campaign to combat ticks, the primary vector of hemorrhagic fever.

The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Iraq about a month ago led to the death of thousands of livestock, prompting authorities to take emergency measures to contain the spread. The outbreak caused a drop in meat prices as consumers refrained from purchases.

“The foot-and-mouth disease infections are under control, and the number of cases is declining,” Zainab Rahim, head of media and veterinary guidance at Iraq’s Veterinary Department, told Shafaq News.

She said cases in Baghdad are confined to the districts of Fudhailiyah, Hay Al-Wahda, and Jurf Al-Naddaf, which have been isolated to prevent further spread within the capital.

“Measures to contain foot-and-mouth disease remain in place, including restricting the movement of animals from infected areas to disease-free regions,” Rahim said. “Farmers have been advised to prevent contact between sick and healthy animals and to follow veterinary protocols, including antibiotic and fever-reducing treatments. Most affected areas have been supplied with antiviral disinfectants for livestock shelters.”

Regarding hemorrhagic fever, Rahim noted that the virus is endemic to Iraq, with cases recorded annually. “The disease does not show clear symptoms in livestock, which act only as carriers of the virus,” she explained.

“The control efforts continue through spraying and dipping animals and treating shelters with pesticides to target ticks, the primary vector of hemorrhagic fever,” she said, adding that a broader campaign to eliminate ticks will take place after Eid al-Fitr.

Rahim warned that additional cases of hemorrhagic fever could emerge due to fluctuating temperatures, which facilitate the spread of the virus.