KDP supporters celebrate in Duhok after early results

Shafaq News – Duhok

Thousands of supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) took to the streets of Duhok on Tuesday evening to celebrate the party’s victory in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, according to preliminary, unofficial results.

Led by Masoud Barzani, the KDP is Iraq’s largest Kurdish political faction and held 31 seats from the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Crowds of KDP backers drove through the city waving party flags and holding portraits of its leaders, honking horns and chanting slogans after the party secured more than one million votes nationwide.

Preliminary figures obtained by Shafaq News indicate that KDP has so far secured more than 383,000 votes in Duhok, 341,000 in Erbil, 62,000 in both al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, 51,000 in Kirkuk, and 125,000 in Nineveh.

Earlier today, Kurdish Minister Masrour Barzani said that the KDP had surpassed one million votes in the initial count.