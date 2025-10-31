Halloween brings color and excitement to Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

In a rare splash of color and festivity, Baghdad’s malls and event halls came alive this week as children in spooky costumes celebrated Halloween.

A holiday once unfamiliar in Iraq but now increasingly embraced by families seeking joy and escape from daily routine. Children with painted faces and witch hats joined themed parties filled with music, laughter, and decorations of pumpkins and ghosts, marking a growing tradition that has found its way into Iraq’s modern urban life.

Alya Mohsen, who runs a children’s events hall, told Shafaq News that participation costs around 10,000 dinars, with costumes and face painting available for an additional fee. She said the events include gifts, games, and art activities, adding that “children enjoy dressing up as their favorite characters and joining the festive mood.”

Iraqis’ familiarity with Halloween appeared in 2020, and the tradition has gradually expanded among younger generations. Large malls and entertainment halls are now popular destinations for families seeking lighthearted fun.

Baghdad resident Laila Hassan told Shafaq News that she takes her daughter each year to Halloween events in local malls.

“My daughter loves dressing up and painting her face — it’s a chance for children to have fun and for society to embrace different traditions,” she said.