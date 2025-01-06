Iraqi Army turns 104: New uniform and flowers for soldiers

Shafaq News/ Iraqis marked the 104th anniversary of the army's establishment, on Monday, offering flowers to soldiers, amid a significant change to the army's uniform.

Notably, Iraq commemorates January 6th each year to mark the establishment of the army. On this occasion, government offices and schools across the country are closed.

Shafaq News Agency captured moments of the Iraqi Army's celebration in the streets of Karbala, documenting children offering flowers to soldiers during their parade through the city streets.

The celebration was marked by the official introduction of the new army uniform, which replaced the one worn for 18 years.

Iraqi Army Background

The first military unit in Iraq, the 'Imam Musa al-Kadhim Regiment,' was established on January 6, 1921.

Throughout its history, the Iraqi Army has participated in several wars and conflicts, including the 1948 war following the declaration of “the state of Israel” in Palestine and the October 1973 war. It was also involved in suppressing internal uprisings, the most notable of which occurred in the Kurdistan region and lasted for decades.

In the 1980s, the Iraqi Army was ranked among the most powerful in the world, and listed as the sixth strongest army globally during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war. However, this ranking was short-lived, as Saddam Hussein led the army in the invasion of Kuwait, from which it was forced to withdraw five months later due to strikes by the US-led Global Coalition in 1991.

The previous army came to an end after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, when Paul Bremer, head of the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA), decided to dissolve it.

The Iraqi Army was re-established after the war with a slightly modified structure, transitioning to an all-volunteer force instead of mandatory conscription. High salaries for soldiers and officers became a key incentive for joining the military.

Today, the army primarily handles internal security duties, with its numbers growing to hundreds of thousands in recent years. However, it faces challenges in weaponry and equipment, particularly in securing its airspace.