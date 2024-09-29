Duhok detects election violations, urges “positive atmosphere” for democratic elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar announced that violations had been detected by some parties and candidates running for the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

In a press conference, Tatar stated, "The electoral campaign has been proceeding smoothly so far, with no security breaches reported, but some violations have been observed."

"Some political parties and candidates have placed campaign posters and banners in unauthorized locations, obstructing traffic and disrupting the movement of citizens," he explained.

Furthermore, Tatar affirmed that the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has fined several candidates for these violations, noting that "some breaches have also occurred on social media between competing candidates and parties."

“I call on all parties to create a positive atmosphere for holding democratic elections,” the governor concluded.

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan election campaign began, with Shafaq News Agency documenting the widespread display of candidates' posters along roadsides and in public squares across Erbil, the capital of the Region.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).