Iraq security roundup: Election violence, arrests, and AI surveillance

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on November 11, 2025.

- AI Security System Deployed (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Agency successfully implemented an artificial intelligence–based system supervised by Captain Hassan to monitor nationwide election security in real time, analyze intelligence, and issue automated recommendations to enhance response and coordination.

- Armed Clash (Saladin)

A firefight near al-Idrisi School in Tuz Khurmatu left one officer in critical condition and three soldiers wounded, with Rapid Response and police units later containing the situation amid ongoing investigation.

- Officer Dies on Duty (Basra)

A Facilities Protection officer suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty at a polling station in Umm Qasr, southern Basra.

- Post-Election Clashes (Kirkuk)

Brief clashes broke out between Kurdish and Turkmen supporters in Altun Kupri after polls closed, resulting in minor injuries before army forces restored order and detained several individuals.

- Child Kidnapping Resolved (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry reported the rescue of a six-year-old boy kidnapped in al-Dusaim and the arrest of the perpetrator, who confessed to killing and burying the child after demanding ransom.

- Vote-Buying Arrests (al-Anbar)

Security forces in al-Anbar detained an army officer, a woman, and a man accused of purchasing voter cards for 75,000–100,000 dinars ($53–71) each as part of an investigation into electoral tampering.

- Kirkuk Shooting Suspects Arrested (Kirkuk)

The Joint Operations Command confirmed the arrest of all individuals involved in a shooting that killed two police officers and wounded two civilians during election celebrations, seizing weapons and referring suspects to judicial authorities.

- Election Violations Recorded (Baghdad)

The Coalition of National Networks and Organizations for Election Monitoring documented 24 violent incidents, 98 intimidation cases, 228 restrictions on observer movement, and 165 mobile phone violations inside polling stations during the general vote.

- Election-Related Arrests (Baghdad / Basra)

Security forces detained a campaigner distributing promotional cards near a polling center in al-Mahmudiya district and arrested a wanted suspect from the al-Shaghanba tribe after gunfire outside a Basra polling site left one person injured.