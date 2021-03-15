Currencies, Gold and Oil prices in the Iraqi Markets

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (March 11, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 352,500 347,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 322,000 317,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)