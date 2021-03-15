Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Currencies, Gold and Oil prices in the Iraqi Markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-15T08:42:46+0000
Currencies, Gold and Oil prices in the Iraqi Markets

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (March 11, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

352,500

347,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

322,000

317,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

355,000 – 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

325,000-335,000

related

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Date: 2021-02-06 08:23:30
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-12 09:43:57
"Dana Gas" achieves an annual percentage of profits in its operations in Kurdistan Region

Oil rises for a new record for months

Date: 2020-08-25 21:20:41
Oil rises for a new record for months

Oil jumps to an 11-month height and KSA cuts support

Date: 2021-01-12 11:42:15
Oil jumps to an 11-month height and KSA cuts support

Gold rises as the dollar decline

Date: 2020-09-25 10:07:40
Gold rises as the dollar decline

American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

Date: 2020-04-28 09:41:58
American crude loses more than 14% in the Asian markets

Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-24 07:03:24
Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data

Date: 2021-03-15 09:02:31
Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data