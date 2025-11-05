Hamas hands over body of Israeli hostages

Shafaq News – Gaza

The coffin of a deceased Israeli hostage crossed into Israel on Wednesday as part of the ongoing exchange arrangement with Hamas, the Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday.

🟡 The coffin of a deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago and is on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out.IDF representatives are accompanying… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2025

The military wing of Hamas, the Al‑Qassam Brigades, said earlier today via Telegram that they will deliver the body of one Israeli captive, found in Gaza’s Shujaiyya neighbourhood.

Under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire deal with Hamas, Israel will receive the remains of all Israeli hostages held since the 7 October 2023, while Palestinians detained by Israel and killed in Gaza will be freed or their bodies returned at a fixed exchange ratio.

So far, Hamas has released 20 Israeli hostages alive and returned the remains of four others, while Israel has freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, 135 bodies of Palestinians have been transferred back to Gaza.