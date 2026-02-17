President Barzani congratulates China on Lunar New Year

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated the government and people of China on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Horse.

In a message, Barzani wished China a year “filled with happiness, success, prosperity, and continued progress.”

هاتنی ساڵی نوێی چینی و دەستپێکی ساڵی ئەسپ،به‌ گه‌رمی له‌ گه‌ل و حکوومه‌تی کۆماری چینی میللی پیرۆز ده‌که‌م. هیوای ساڵێکی پڕ له‌ خۆشی و سه‌رکە‌وتن، سه‌رفرازی و پێشکه‌وتنی به‌رده‌وامیان بۆ ده‌خوازم. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 17, 2026

The Lunar New Year is one of China’s most significant traditional holidays. Celebrated according to the lunar calendar, it falls between late January and mid-February and typically lasts 15 days.

Each year in the Chinese zodiac is associated with one of 12 animals. The Year of the Horse is traditionally linked to energy, ambition, and movement.