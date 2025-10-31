Trump denies plans for attacks inside Venezuela

Shafaq News – Washington

On Friday, US President Donald Trump denied ordering airstrikes in Venezuela, rejecting reports that he had approved attacks on the “Cartel of the Sun,” a drug network allegedly led by President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also declined to rule out resuming underground nuclear testing, saying the United States must “make sure everything still works.”

Washington has expanded its military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, deploying fighter jets, warships, and thousands of troops. The buildup will grow further with the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, according to the Pentagon.

The United States also remains a signatory to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which bans all nuclear detonations and has been observed since 1992, though never ratified.