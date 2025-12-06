Caribbean showdown: Venezuela mobilizes new 5.6K troops

Shafaq News – Caracas

Venezuela introduced 5,600 new troops, amid expanding US military presence in the Caribbean, media outlets reported on Saturday.

The deployment was announced during a ceremony in Caracas, where President Nicolás Maduro called for strengthening recruitment and “closing ranks against imperialism.”

Venezuela’s military comprises roughly 200,000 soldiers and an additional 200,000 police officers, according to official figures.

The US has expanded its military presence in the Caribbean under “Operation Southern Spear,” deploying more than a dozen warships, 15,000 troops, and the carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, while conducting strikes on suspected narcotics vessels that have killed over 80 alleged smugglers in recent months.

Tensions rose further after President Donald Trump declared Venezuelan airspace closed and threatened military action inside the country, following what President Nicolás Maduro described as a “cordial” call that included an ultimatum for him to step down.