US Donroe Doctrine deadly campaign revives gunboat diplomacy

Shafaq News – Washington

US forces have carried out drone and naval strikes in the Caribbean, killing 11 people in the opening move of President Donald Trump’s declared war on “terrorist cartels,” The Telegraph reported.

The British newspaper said the operation marks the start of the so-called “Donroe Doctrine,” a campaign blending counter-narcotics missions with a show of force off Venezuela’s coast, where US warships, F-35 jets, and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford have been deployed.

According to The Telegraph, the plan—driven by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior adviser Stephen Miller—invokes the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to tighten immigration rules for Venezuelan nationals while curbing Chinese and Russian influence in Latin America.

Analysts described the buildup as an effort to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while critics warned that Trump’s militarized approach could strain relations with regional partners.

