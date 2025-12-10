Iraq introduces fast-track visas for Turkish investors

Shafaq News – Ankara / Baghdad

The Iraqi government launched an electronic visa system for Turkish nationals targeting investors and businesspeople, Iraq’s ambassador to Turkiye, Majid Abdul Ridha Hassan Al-Lachmawi, said on Wednesday.

According to Anadolu Agency, Al-Lachmawi announced the rollout at a ceremony in Ankara, explaining that applications made via the system will be processed within 24 hours and will include options to extend stays.

Maj. Gen. Nashat Al-Khafaji, director general of Iraq’s Civil Affairs and Passports directorate, said Iraq had entered a “fundamental transformation phase.” He added that the measures began this week in Ankara and will start next week in Istanbul.

Trade between Iraq and Turkiye reached a record $15 billion in 2024, with Turkish exports to Iraq at about $13 billion, Iraq’s embassy in Ankara reported. The country accounts for nearly 5 percent of Turkiye’s total exports, making it Ankara’s fourth-largest trade destination.

In April 2024, the two countries signed 26 cooperation agreements during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad, his first to the country in 13 years.