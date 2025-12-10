Freedom restrictions tighten in Iraq, observatory says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s human rights situation is undergoing marked instability, with new concerns emerging over restrictions on freedoms and the legal framework that governs them, the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) said on Wednesday.

IOHR urged the judiciary to clarify broad legal terms—such as “political system” and “public order”—arguing that vague definitions allow authorities to restrict free expression. It also called for suspending several Penal Code articles and a recent Public Prosecution directive that rights groups say are frequently used to pursue critics and limit speech.

Wissam Al-Mulla, the Observatory’s media advisor, told Shafaq News that the conference seeks to produce recommendations on the state of rights and freedoms since 2003, noting that several protective laws remain unpassed despite constitutional guarantees. He said the proposals will be submitted to the three presidencies to push for stronger human rights provisions in future legislation.

In January, Iraq ranked 182nd in the 2025 Human Freedom Index and was described as “very dangerous” for travel, following a Human Rights Watch report that warned of intensified restrictions on freedoms throughout 2024.

Iraq’s revived protest law comes as the country faces growing pressure from rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which argue that vague legal language and broad security powers continue to limit free expression and public assembly despite constitutional protections.

