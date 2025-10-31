Turkiye-Iraq trade to reach $30B, Turkish minister says

Shafaq News – Ankara

Trade between Turkiye and Iraq will rise to $20 billion in the short term and $30 billion in the medium term, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday.

According to a statement from the ministry, Bolat made the remarks during an official visit to Baghdad, where he met Iraqi Trade Minister Atheer Daoud Salman al-Ghurairi and co-chaired the second meeting of the Turkiye-Iraq Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

The two sides signed the Second-Term JETCO Protocol, which aims to "facilitate trade, improve the investment climate, and expand cooperation in logistics and infrastructure," along with a Fair Cooperation Agreement to coordinate economic exhibitions.

“Exports to Iraq reached $8.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with total trade at $12 billion,” Bolat announced, noting that Turkish companies have carried out 1,145 projects worth $36.6 billion. This marks Iraq as the third-largest market for Turkiye’s contracting sector.

Turkiye stands ready to support Iraq’s reconstruction, he said, particularly the Development Road Project, linking Basra’s Grand Faw Port to Turkiye and Europe to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.

