Trump compares strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites to Hiroshima

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump praised the recent military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing them as a major success despite US intelligence assessments indicating that some key sites and uranium stockpiles may have been missed.

Speaking Wednesday at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, Trump drew a provocative comparison between the strikes and the US use of nuclear weapons in World War II. “I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war,” he said. “This ended that with the war. If we didn’t take that out, they would have been—they’d be fighting right now.”

Trump alleged that the operation had set back Iran’s nuclear program by decades, asserting, “I don’t think they’ll ever do it again. They just went through hell. I think they’ve had it. The last thing they want to do is enrich.”

He also credited Israel with playing a critical role, including a reported covert mission into Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility. “They said it was total obliteration,” he claimed, referring to Israeli agents’ findings after the US-led strikes.

Trump added that he was awaiting an Israeli damage assessment that he believes will support his claims.

He further lauded Israel’s decision to scale back its military activity following the ceasefire agreement, stating, “So proud of them.”