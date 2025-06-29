Iran denies Trump's meeting claims

Shafaq News - Tehran

On Sunday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Political Deputy to the Iranian Foreign Minister, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that talks between Washington and Tehran are scheduled for next week, noting that no meeting has been arranged with American officials.

Addressing the Iranian parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Takht-Ravanchi questioned the reliability of the United States in any future negotiations, citing growing public anger over the killing of civilians, military personnel, and scientists.

During the same session, Committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei acknowledged Iran’s continued commitment to diplomacy but pointed to a broader crisis of confidence among the public. “What guarantee exists that the Americans won’t reverse course again?” he asked, referring to past disruptions in negotiations.

The comments come amid reports in US media that White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit the region in the coming days for meetings with Iranian officials. Discussions are expected to focus on the possibility of halting uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt further confirmed that contact with Iranian counterparts remains ongoing, though clarified that no talks are currently scheduled on the nuclear file.

Notably, a planned sixth round of negotiations, initially set for June 15 in Oman, was cancelled following Israel’s surprise strike on Iran on June 13, which has evolved into one of the most dangerous escalations between the two countries in years.