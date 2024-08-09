European iIntelligence sources report Russian military training in Iran on ballistic missiles

Shafaq News/ European intelligence sources have revealed that dozens of Russian military personnel are receiving training in Iran on the use of the short-range ballistic missile system, Fateh-360.

The sources, who requested anonymity, also anticipated that Iran will soon supply Russia with hundreds of satellite-guided weapons for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The sources indicated that Russian defense officials are believed to have signed a contract on December 13 in Tehran with Iranian representatives to acquire Fateh-360 missiles and another ballistic missile system, Ababil, manufactured by Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization.

The intelligence officials noted that Russian military personnel have traveled to Iran to learn how to operate the Fateh-360 system, which has a maximum range of 120 kilometers and carries a 150-kilogram warhead. They suggested that the next step following the training would likely be the actual shipment of the missiles to Russia.

A military expert explained that while Russia already possesses ballistic missiles, acquiring the Fateh-360 could enable Russia to use more of its missile arsenal to strike targets behind front lines, while also taking advantage of the Iranian warheads for short-range attacks.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council stated that the United States, along with NATO allies and G7 partners, is prepared to respond quickly and strongly if Iran proceeds with these transfers. The spokesperson warned that such actions would represent a serious escalation in Iran's support for Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, and noted that the White House has been cautioning against deepening military ties between Russia and Iran since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York issued a statement acknowledging a long-term strategic partnership with Russia, including military cooperation. However, it claimed that from an ethical standpoint, Iran refrains from transferring any weapons potentially used in the conflict with Ukraine until its conclusion, including the Fateh-360 missiles.

The White House has declined to confirm the report of Russian military training on the Fateh-360 or Iran's readiness to supply weapons for use against Ukraine.